Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Israel's Deni Avdija is expected to be out for the remainder of the season after suffering a broken ankle in the Washington Wizards 118-114 win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

Avdija, who was the ninth overall pick in the 2020 NBA entry draft, had to be taken from the court in a wheelchair and the US media reported after the game that he sustained a hairline fracture in his right ankle.

The 20-year-old rookie Avdija will undergo an MRI exam on Thursday but is not believed to need surgery, according to US television broadcaster ESPN.

Avdija had six points in 14 minutes before exiting the contest. He has started 32 of the 54 games he's played this season, averaging 6.

3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

He previously played for Maccabi Tel Aviv in his native Israel.

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young also left Wednesday's game and did not return after turning his ankle in a 137-127 loss to the New York Knicks.

Young had 20 points and 14 assists before spraining his left ankle with 1:13 left in the third. He missed a shot and landed on the foot of Knicks player Norvel Pelle.

Young used his fist to slam the floor before getting up and being helped off the court by his teammates.

Knicks Julius Randle scored 13 of his 40 points in the final 11 minutes for the Knicks.