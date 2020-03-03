Tel Aviv, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Israel's former military chief Benny Gantz, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's main election rival, admitted "disappointment" Tuesday with projections that put his centrist Blue and White party behind the right-wing premier's Likud.

"I share your feelings of disappointment and pain," Gantz told supporters in Tel Aviv after exit polls indicated Likud was better placed to form Israel's next government, adding he had hoped for "a different result".

With ballot papers still being counted, Gantz said his camp had to wait for official results.

But voter surveys by three Israeli networks indicated that Netanyahu and his right-wing allies, including Jewish ultra-Orthodox parties, could control 59 parliamentary seats -- two short of a majority.

Blue and White, its allies on the left plus the mainly Arab Joint List alliance were estimated to have won between 54 and 55 seats.

Gantz also stressed that despite the results, Netanyahu was still set to go on trial on March 17, after being charged with various offences including bribery and breach of trust.

"In two weeks, (Netanyahu) will be in court, accused of serious misconduct," Gantz said.