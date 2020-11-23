UrduPoint.com
Israel's Gantz Opens Probe Into Netanyahu Associates Over Submarines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Israel's Gantz opens probe into Netanyahu associates over submarines

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Israel's defence chief Benny Gantz has established a government commission to probe the country's purchase of German submarines, an affair allegedly involving associates of premier Benjamin Netanyahu, his ministry announced.

"Gantz has come to the conclusion that an investigative commission from the defence ministry could shine a light on parts of the process surrounding the purchase of these submarines," a statement by the defence ministry said.

The commission will deliver its findings within four months, the statement said, promising to deliver conclusions to the public in a "transparent fashion".

The announcement comes amid resurgent tensions between Gantz and Prime Minister Netanyahu, who earlier this year put aside their intense rivalry to forge a coalition after repeated elections failed to yield a viable government.

