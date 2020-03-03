UrduPoint.com
Israel's Netanyahu Claims Election Win That Defied 'all Expectations'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 08:40 AM

Israel's Netanyahu claims election win that defied 'all expectations'

Tel Aviv, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed "a giant victory" in elections Tuesday, boasting that his right-wing Likud party had defied "all expectations" in the country's third vote in less than a year.

After exit polls by three networks forecast that Likud and its allies were on track to win 59 parliamentary seats -- two short of majority -- the premier mocked those who "predicted the end of Netanyahu".

Some experts had argued that Netanyahu could struggle to secure re-election after being charged with corruption and facing a trial due to start in two weeks.

