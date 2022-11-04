UrduPoint.com

Israel's Netanyahu Launches Talks On Forming Government

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Israel's Netanyahu launches talks on forming government

Jerusalem, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Veteran hawk Benjamin Netanyahu launched negotiations Friday with his ultra-Orthodox and far-right allies on forming what could be the most right-wing government in Israel's history, raising concerns at home and abroad.

Netanyahu's Likud party won 32 seats in Israel's 120-seat parliament, the Knesset, according to the latest official results of the election released on Thursday night.

That combined with 18 for two ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties and 14 for the rising extreme-right alliance called Religious Zionism gave the right-wing bloc supporting Netanyahu 64 seats.

