Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will receive an official mandate on Sunday to form a new government, Israel's presidency said, following the completion of consultations with lawmakers.

Sixty-four representatives from Israel's 120-seat legislature recommended that President Isaac Herzog appoint Netanyahu, a statement said Friday, adding that the former premier has been summoned "to accept the task of forming the government from the president on Sunday".