Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Israel's parliament dissolved on Wednesday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's fractured ruling coalition failed to pass a budget, triggering a fourth election in two years and renewing the country's unprecedented political crisis.

The coalition led by Netanyahu and his rival, Defence Minister Benny Gantz, missed a midnight deadline to approve a 2020 budget, which by law forced parliament's automatic dissolution.