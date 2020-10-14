UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Istanbul Authorities Ban Kurdish-language Play

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 12:20 AM

Istanbul authorities ban Kurdish-language play

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Turkish authorities have banned a Kurdish-language play that was due to open Tuesday in Istanbul's municipal theatre for the first time in its 106-year history, organisers told AFP.

"Beru", a Kurdish adaptation of Dario Fo's "Trumpets and Raspberries," was included in the October programme of the Istanbul Municipality City Theatre, to much fanfare.

The city theatre is under the authority of the secular opposition CHP party city government.

Fo's work as a playwright and satirist was honoured in 1997 with the Nobel Literature prize. But in a statement seen by AFP, authorities said the play had been banned because of "public order" concerns.

The satire involves a politician rescued from kidnapping but in hospital, his face is mistakenly reconstructed in the likeness of the man who saved him.

Performed by Teatra Jiyana Nu (New Life Theatre), it had been due to open in the Gaziosmanpasa neighbourhood at 1730 GMT but the news of the ban arrived only a few hours before.

"We were all on stage for rehearsal and ready for the audience but instead handed a statement from the local administration that we are banned," actress Ruges Kirici told AFP outside the theatre, which was under police surveillance.

"We cannot perform at the moment," she said.

The theatre group protested the ban online with the Turkish Twitter hashtag #KurtTiyatrosuEngellenemez ("Kurdish theatre cannot be prevented").

- 'Why dangerous?'- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AKP government took steps to improve cultural and linguistic rights as part of its Kurdish initiative announced in 2009 when he was prime minister.

These included allowing Kurdish-language institutions and media outlets, as well as kindergartens that teach children in Kurdish.

But after the collapse of a fragile truce in 2015, violence resumed in the Kurdish-majority southeast between Turkish security forces and Kurdish militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The government has since launched a crackdown on Kurdish media organisations and culture centres.

It was widened after Turkey's failed 2016 coup, with the government removing many elected mayors of Kurdish-run municipalities from the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) on terror-related charges and replacing them with "trustees".

The HDP took to Twitter to condemn the ban on a Kurdish-language play in a city "where five million Kurds live," denouncing a "fascist mentality".

The troupe had already performed the play in several festivals at home and abroad, but Tuesday was going to mark the first performance in an official Turkish venue.

Actress Kirici also denounced the decision.

"The play by Dario Fo was performed in many languages all over the world," she said. "Why is it dangerous when it is in Kurdish? Why does it threaten public safety?" Actor Omer Sahin compared the decision to past pressure by the governments in the 1990s, when tensions between the PKK and the army were at their peak.

"We are no longer in the 1990s but the decision today has sent us back to the atmosphere and mindset of that era," he said.

Related Topics

Militants Prime Minister World Army Police Kidnapping Turkey Twitter Man Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan October 2016 2015 Media All From Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

GCC cloud market expected to hit $2.3bn by 2024, D ..

1 hour ago

Dead, ill, recovered: celebrities hit by coronavir ..

1 hour ago

UAE Space Agency signs Artemis Accords to advance ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Economic Development Department passes IS ..

2 hours ago

Luxurious, lusciously green living: Al Zahia break ..

2 hours ago

Armenian Military Official Briefed Irani Military ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.