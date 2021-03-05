UrduPoint.com
Istanbul Based Firms Export Worth $6.1B In February

ISTANBUL, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Istanbul-based companies achieved $6.1 billion worth of exports last month, taking a 38.2% share in Turkey's exports, according to information compiled from the data by the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM).

In February, the sector that exports the most products from Istanbul was ready-to-wear and apparel with $1.3 billion of exports, taking a lion share with 16.9%.

This was followed by the chemical and steel sector with exports worth $898 million.Meanwhile, the highest rise in exports was in the defense and aviation industry sector, posting a 131.3% increase.

The sector with the highest decrease in exports was the ships and yachts sector, with an 89% decrease.The biggest market of the companies was Germany, with $598.64 million in export earnings.The highest increase in exports from Istanbul on an amount basis was the US with $65.8 million.

