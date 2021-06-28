Istanbul Night Flight concerts to kick off in August

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The Turkish metropolis Istanbul and Mediterranean resort city Antalya will host several concerts from August to November, organizers announced on Monday.

The concert series Turkcell Platinum Istanbul Night Flight will begin with the 60-person Night Flight Symphony Orchestra's Star Wars Cinema Symphony performance on Aug. 21, said organizer Events Across Turkey in a statement.

The concert series will run through Nov. 26 at Istanbul's Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open Air Theater and Volkswagen Arena, plus the Aspendos Antique Theater in Antalya.

American violinist and conductor Joshua Bell will be on stage on Aug. 27, while the An Epic Symphony music group will perform with Turkish artist Hayko Cepkin on Sep. 21.

An Epic Symphony will also perform with Turkish-Dutch singer Karsu on Oct. 2 and rock band Manga on Oct. 10. Australian concert pianist David Helfgott will play on Oct. 18, after An Epic Symphony will take the stage again with John Malkovich and Batuhan Mutlugil on Oct. 29.

The concert series will close with An Epic Symphony performance with Turkish artist Gaye Su Akyol on Nov. 26.