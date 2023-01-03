Istanbul police nab suspected Daesh/ISIS terrorist planning attack in Turkiye

ISTANBUL, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Police in Istanbul caught a Daesh/ISIS terrorist preparing to carry out an attack in Türkiye, security forces said on Tuesday.

Security forces determined that the suspect, a male foreign national identified only by his initials M.A., had shared propaganda encouraging acts of terrorism against Türkiye, especially in tourist-heavy and crowded areas and people are concentrated, through the media organs of the terror group.

He was apprehended in a raid on his address, where security teams seized digital materials and symbols of the terror group, along with other materials such as knives, that the suspect would have planned to use in a future attack.

The suspect was transferred to judicial officials after procedures by the police were completed and was remanded in custody.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terror group.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists several times, with 315 people killed and hundreds injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults. In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.