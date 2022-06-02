UrduPoint.com

ISU Announces 2022-2023 Season International Figure Skating Competitions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2022 | 03:30 PM

ISU announces 2022-2023 season international figure skating competitions

BEIJING, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The International Skating Union (ISU) announced the international singles and pairs skating and ice dance competitions for the 2022-2023 season on its website on Wednesday.

The ISU Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating will open the new season in Courchevel, France from August 24 to 27, while its following stages will be held in Ostrava of the Czech Republic, Latvia's Riga, Yerevan of Armenia, Grenoble of France, Poland's Gdansk and Egna-Neumarkt in Italy.

The ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating will kick off with Skate America, which will take place in Norwood, the United States from October 21 to 23, followed by Skate Canada in Mississauga from October 28 to 30. The Internationaux de France de Patinage will be the third stop and take place in Angers from November 4 to 6.

Japan will hold the NHK Trophy in Sapporo from November 18 to 20. There are still two stops to be decided while the Grand Prix Final will be held in Torino from December 8 to 11.

Also, the 2023 ISU European Figure Skating Championships will take place from January 23 to 29 in Espoo, Finland, and the 2023 World Championships will be held in Japan's Saitama from March 20 to 26. The Four Continents International Championships will be held in Australia from February 7 to 12, but the city was not announced yet.

The ISU said that due to the current pandemic, new international competitions, cancellations, postponements or changes of venues might happen at any time.

