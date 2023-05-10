'It has been an honour' -- Barcelona legend Busquets to leave club

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Sergio Busquets will leave Barcelona in June at the end of his contract, the midfielder confirmed Wednesday, ending a highly successful era at the club.

"The moment has arrived to announce this is my last season at Barcelona," said Busquets on Instagram.

"It has been an unforgettable journey." Busquets has won the Champions League three times with Barcelona and La Liga on eight occasions before this season, with the Catalans set to triumph again for the first time in four years.

The 34-year-old has been a key player for Barca since breaking into the first team under their former coach Pep Guardiola in 2008, becoming the club's captain in 2021.

Busquets is Barcelona's third-highest appearance maker of all time, playing for the club on 718 occasions, lifting 31 trophies in total.

He did not say where he might go next, with Spanish reports suggesting he may move to a team in Saudi Arabia.

"It has been an honour, a dream, a pride.

It has been everything to be able to defend and represent this badge for so many years, but everything has a beginning and an end," continued Busquets.

"Although it has not been an easy decision, I think the time has come." Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez, who played with Busquets in the team's midfield for several years, wanted the midfielder to stay next season, but said the decision was up to him.

Busquets' team-mates past and present paid tribute to him on social media after he announced his future lay outside the club.

"My friend, after so much we've lived through together, what can I say that you don't know?" wrote Barcelona defender Jordi Alba on Instagram.

"You're leaving your home, having made an indelible imprint on Barcelona's history.

"More than 700 games and a fundamental part of so many titles, and glorious nights that all Barca fans will forever remember."Former Barcelona playmaker Andres Iniesta said Busquets was "number one".