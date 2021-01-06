'It is extreme': Uganda tightens screws as vote looms

Nairobi, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Tear gas, midnight arrests, threats and intimidation -- the tactics employed every election cycle in Uganda are familiar to all who dare challenge President Yoweri Museveni's 35-year grip on power.

But even those accustomed to such heavy-handedness say the crackdown ahead of elections on January 14 is extreme, even in a country consistently ranked "not free" by democracy watchdogs.

Journalists have been attacked, lawyers jailed, election monitors prosecuted and opposition leaders violently muzzled using coronavirus laws.

The brazenness has startled Uganda's allies, with the United States warning last month of "consequences for those who undermine democracy".

"Across the board -- not just for people who work on human rights issues -- repression has intensified," said Oryem Nyeko, a researcher with Human Rights Watch in Uganda.

"Things have gotten increasingly worse as the elections have come closer." Museveni is seeking a sixth term in office, unbound by the constitution after parliament removed presidential age and term limits. The 76-year-old has claimed every election since taking power as a rebel leader in 1986 -- almost all marred by irregularities and violence.

- Covid crackdown - Civil libertarians say what little room existed for dissent in past polls has shrunk to near-vanishing point this time around, further tilting an already grossly unequal playing field.

Amnesty International says special campaign rules ostensibly imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic have been "weaponised" to browbeat the opposition -- most notably the charismatic young presidential aspirant and chief Museveni rival, Bobi Wine.

Where Museveni's supporters have been permitted to gather in large numbers, Wine's rallies have been broken up with tear gas and baton-wielding police on the pretence of protecting public health, Amnesty said.

The popstar-turned-MP has been detained countless times for apparent violations of Covid-19 regulations, pulled off the campaign trail and placed under house arrest. One such incident in November sparked protests in which at least 54 people were shot dead by security forces.

The election commission cited coronavirus concerns when suspending campaigning this month in Kampala and several other districts. Wine, who hails from the capital and enjoys popular support there, called the decision "cowardly" and a sign of regime panic.