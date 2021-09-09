UrduPoint.com

'It Is God's Country': Kenya's Fly Fishing Fans Chase Bigger Catch

Mathioya, Kenya, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :With the nimbleness of a younger man, John Ngaii Moses skillfully knotted a tiny fishing fly onto his line, and hopping over mossy rocks, cast off into the surging river flowing through Kenyan tea country.

"I can tie a fly at night, without a light," the 60-year-old fisherman said with a grin, flicking his line with a graceful arc into the pristine waters.

Moses is something of a rarity in Kenya, where fishing for recreation is neither popular nor widely understood, and even viewed warily as a vestige of colonial times.

But the country occupies a special place in the world of fly fishing, and enthusiasts believe demystifying the sport could create jobs and encourage future generations to protect rivers.

Kenya boasts one of Africa's oldest fishing clubs, and a fly tying industry that for decades has supplied fishermen from Norway to New Zealand with hand-crafted lures.

Visitors come from all over the world to fish in its highland rivers and alpine lakes, where the British introduced trout in the early 1900s.

Fish don't draw tourists like the big cats on Kenya's savannas -- but what's on offer for the intrepid fisherman is no less remarkable.

Just two hours drive from Nairobi, where the Mathioya River crashes beneath the Aberdare Range, prime fishing country meets wilderness inhabited by black rhinos and elephants.

"Imagine spending the morning... fishing and the afternoon out taking pictures of wild animals. Where else can you have this?" said Zac Gichane, owner of the Aberdare Cottages and Fishing Lodge, a resort overlooking the Mathioya.

He said fly fishing was a multi-billion Dollar global industry ripe for expansion in Kenya.

"It is God's country. Two hours from Nairobi and you find crystal-clear rivers, a peaceful village, greenery.... The opportunities here are limitless."

