UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian 108-year-old Woman Gets Covid-19 Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Italian 108-year-old woman gets Covid-19 vaccine

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :An Italian centenarian has become one of the oldest people in the world to get a Covid-19 vaccine, months after she survived a coronavirus infection, her retirement home said.

Fatima Negrini, who is due to turn 109 on June 3, received the jab on Monday along with other residents of the Anni Azzurri San Faustino care home in Milan, a spokesman told AFP.

"The arrival of the vaccine for her and all guests and staff... represents a moment of great happiness and a first step towards a return to peaceful everyday life inside the facility," said Matteo Tessarollo.

When Negrini shook off the virus last year, the Corriere della Sera newspaper quoted her as saying: "God forgot about me." Italy began coronavirus vaccinations on December 27 and has since inoculated 1.15 million people.

On Monday, a vaccine was also given to Sami Modiano, a 90-year-old Holocaust survivor from Rome, according to regional president and leader of the centre-left Democratic Party Nicola Zingaretti.

Posting a picture of Modiano getting the jab on Twitter, Zingaretti called it "an image of trust and hope for everybody".

Related Topics

World Twitter Milan Rome San Italy June December God All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral ties with Ministe ..

4 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves results of Dubai Cust ..

19 minutes ago

W25 Fujairah International Women’s Tennis Tourna ..

34 minutes ago

Top Russian, Armenian Diplomats Discuss Implementa ..

15 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce &amp; Industry launche ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed: &#039;UAE is gaining increased ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.