UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Ambassador Visits Lahore Arts Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Italian ambassador visits Lahore Arts Council

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Italy's Ambassador in Pakistan Andreas Ferraris visited the Lahore Arts Council (LAC), here on Tuesday.

He showed keen interest in various sections of Alhamra including Alhamra Art Gallery, Alhamra academy of Performing Arts, Alhamra Studio, Alhamra Research Centre and other departments.

LAC board of Governors (BoG) Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi and LAC Executive Director Saman Rai were present.

While praising the beauty of Alhamra, the Italian ambassador said that the cultural beauty of Pakistan was commendable, adding that Alhamra was the cultural identity of Pakistan globally.

Moneeza Hashmi said that Pakistan was a land of love, and the world has always appreciated its values.

Saman Rai briefed the visitor about the literary and cultural activities of the Lahore Arts Council.

Moneeza Hashmi and Saman Rai presented souvenirs to the visiting ambassador.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Love

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs EIA&#039;s board meeting

22 minutes ago

Al Maryah Island launches ACTIVE; a world-class sp ..

22 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 132,146

37 minutes ago

93,846 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

52 minutes ago

Ayaz Tasawar fined 30 per cent match-fee for showi ..

1 hour ago

SEC exempts Ruwad projects from half of government ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.