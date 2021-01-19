Italian ambassador visits Lahore Arts Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Italy's Ambassador in Pakistan Andreas Ferraris visited the Lahore Arts Council (LAC), here on Tuesday.

He showed keen interest in various sections of Alhamra including Alhamra Art Gallery, Alhamra academy of Performing Arts, Alhamra Studio, Alhamra Research Centre and other departments.

LAC board of Governors (BoG) Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi and LAC Executive Director Saman Rai were present.

While praising the beauty of Alhamra, the Italian ambassador said that the cultural beauty of Pakistan was commendable, adding that Alhamra was the cultural identity of Pakistan globally.

Moneeza Hashmi said that Pakistan was a land of love, and the world has always appreciated its values.

Saman Rai briefed the visitor about the literary and cultural activities of the Lahore Arts Council.

Moneeza Hashmi and Saman Rai presented souvenirs to the visiting ambassador.