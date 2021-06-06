UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Coastguard Blocks German Migrant Rescue Boat

Faizan Hashmi 55 minutes ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Italian coastguard blocks German migrant rescue boat

Rome, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :The Italian coastguard has stopped a migrant rescue boat belonging to the German group Sea-Eye from operating due to safety breaches, it said on Saturday.

"An inspection revealed various technical irregularities which could compromise not only the safety of crew members but also those who have been rescued," the coastguard said in a statement.

Among other things "the inspection confirmed that the ship's life-saving equipment is sufficient for a maximum number of 27 people... which means that in an emergency the crew would not be able" to guarantee the evacuation of all the people on board, it added.

It said the ship was, as of Friday, the subject of an "administrative immobilisation until the rectification of the noted irregularities".

The German group's hospital ship was anchored in the port of Palermo after disembarking 415 migrants in the Sicilian port of Pozzallo and observing a period of quarantine imposed by the health authorities.

In a statement to AFP on Saturday, the German non-governmental organisation condemned the coastguard's decision.

"As for other civilian rescue ships, the same technical reasons are now invoked to put an end to the Sea-Eye 4's missions ," it said.

"The argument is still that the German rescue ships routinely save too many people from drowning," said the NGO's president Gorden Isler, quoted in the statement.

"Our captain fulfilled his duty of rescue at sea in an exemplary manner. He saw emergency situations at sea and carried out rescues in complete safety. EU states can draw inspiration from this," he added.

Italy is one of the main entry points into Europe for migrants from North Africa, mainly from Tunisia and Libya, from where departures are now far higher than in previous years.

Around 15,000 people have arrived on the Italian coast since January, almost three times more than at the same time in 2020, according to the Interior Ministry.

Related Topics

Africa Interior Ministry Europe German Palermo Same Tunisia Libya January 2020 All From

Recent Stories

RugbyU: English Premiership table

29 minutes ago

Pregnant, lactating teachers exempted from COVID-1 ..

29 minutes ago

Police held two suspects with stolen material

30 minutes ago

140 more surfaced positive for Corona in Balochist ..

30 minutes ago

Southee's surge checked by Burns ton in 1st Test

30 minutes ago

Rehman urges UN to bring international law to rest ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.