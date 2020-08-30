UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Coastguard Comes To Aid Of Banksy-funded Rescue Boat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 01:00 AM

Italian coastguard comes to aid of Banksy-funded rescue boat

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :An Italian coastguard vessel came to the rescue Saturday of a rescue vessel funded by British street artist Banksy, which sent out a call for help on Saturday with more than 200 migrants onboard.

The German-flagged MV Louise Michel said it was stranded and needed urgent help after helping a boat carrying at least one dead migrant.

The 31-metre (101-foot) vessel's crew said it was overcrowded and unable to move after encountering another boat with 130 people on board trying to cross the sea dividing Europe and Africa.

"There is already one dead person on the boat. We need immediate assistance," the Louise Michel crew wrote on Twitter, saying other migrants had fuel burns and had been at sea for days.

The rescued migrants later said three people had died at sea before the arrival of the Louise Michel.

An Italian coastguard patrol boat came to their aid.

"In view of the danger the situation posed, the coastguards sent a patrol boat from Lampedusa... which took on board the 49 people in the most fragile condition -- 32 women, 13 children and four men," the coastguard said in a statement.

Banksy, who keeps his true identity a secret, explained in a video posted online that he had bought the boat to help migrants "because EU authorities deliberately ignore distress calls from non-Europeans".

- 'EU authorities ignore distress calls' - The Louise Michel crew said in a tweet it was "great" the Italian coastguard had intervened and taken 49 migrants, but added, that the majority were still waiting.

The Sea-Watch 4 vessel had arrived and "will help us to do what Europe is not capable of doing", it added.

Sea-Watch 4, which has a clinic onboard, had already rescued 201 migrants and is itself in search of a host port, Its crew nonetheless decided to help the Louise Michel "in the face of the lack of reaction" from the authorities, a spokesman for the German NGO Sea-Watch, which charters the boat with Doctors Without Borders (MSF), told AFP.

The Louise Michel's vessel's crew of 10 had already rescued 89 people from a rubber boat in distress Thursday.

They tweeted that there were a total 219 people on board and that they had requested assistance from both the Italian and Maltese authorities.

- Banksy artwork - The boat -- a former French customs vessel named after 19th-century French anarchist Louise Michel -- was around 90 kilometres (55 miles) southeast of Lampedusa on Saturday, according to the global ship tracking website Marine Traffic.

Painted in hot pink and white, the Louise Michel features a Banksy artwork depicting a girl in a life vest holding a heart-shaped safety buoy.

Its crew is "made up of European activists with long experience in search and rescue operations" and is captained by German human rights activist Pia Klemp, who has also captained other such rescue vessels, The Guardian newspaper reported.

Thousands of people are thought to have died making the dangerous trip across the Mediterranean to flee conflict, repression and poverty in Africa and the middle East.

According to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, attempts by migrant boats to cross the Mediterranean into Europe have increased this year, up 91 percent from January to July over last year's figures, to 14,481 people.

- 'An anti-fascist fight' - Banksy's involvement in the rescue mission goes back to September 2019 when he sent Klemp an email asking how he could contribute.

Klemp, who initially thought it was a joke, told the paper she believed she was chosen because of her political stance, The Guardian said.

"I don't see sea rescue as a humanitarian action, but as part of an anti-fascist fight," she told the paper.

Early this month, humanitarian organisations said they would resume migrant rescues in the Mediterranean Sea, where none have operated since the Ocean Viking docked in Italy in early July.

Before the Ocean Viking's last mission, rescue operations in the Mediterranean had been suspended for months due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile in the French Mediterranean city of Marseille, 30 protesters called on the Italian authorities to release the migrant rescue ship Ocean Viking, detained last month by the Italian coastguard over technical irregularities,

Related Topics

Africa Dead United Nations Europe Twitter German Died Traffic Marseille Italy Middle East January July September Women 2019 From Refugee UNHCR Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Israeli Prime Minister Welcomes End of UAE Boycott

1 hour ago

Two Turkish Soldiers Die in Clash With PKK Members ..

39 minutes ago

Mayor visits 9th Muharram procession

39 minutes ago

Camavinga on the mark as Rennes collect first win

39 minutes ago

'I looked up to him': Hamilton tribute to 'Black P ..

2 hours ago

Golf: UK Championship scores

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.