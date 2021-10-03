Italian Colbrelli edges mudfest Paris-Roubaix bike race

Roubaix, France, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :A mud-spattered Sonny Colbrelli won a three-way cat-and-mouse struggle to claim victory in the epic Paris-Roubaix bike race in dreadful conditions on Sunday.

After a 258km slog over cobbles and mud, the Italian and European champion Colbrelli sped into the Roubaix velodrome alongside hot-favourite Mathieu van der Poel and Florian Vermeersch before edging them right on the line.