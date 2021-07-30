UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Economic Growth Beats Govt Forecast

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

Italian economic growth beats govt forecast

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Italy's economy grew by 2.7 percent in the second quarter, helped by better demand and a gradual return of services and industry, national statistics agency Istat said Friday.

The increase in gross domestic product (GDP) beat the expectations of Economy Minister Daniele Franco, who earlier this month said he expected growth of "close to 2 percent".

Italy, which is gradually recovering after feeling the worst of the coronavirus pandemic last year, expects GDP growth of 5 percent for 2021.

The second-quarter growth -- which is a preliminary estimate -- marked an 17.3 percent improvement over the same quarter last year.

The second quarter of 2021 benefits from one additional working day compared to the first quarter, Istat said.

Related Topics

Same From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Czechs give extra holiday to vaccinated civil serv ..

39 minutes ago

Australian NBA star Baynes out of Olympics after b ..

39 minutes ago

Bitter words as British Rowing launches inquest af ..

41 minutes ago

KP Food Safety Authority gears up actions against ..

41 minutes ago

Japan's unemployment rate drops to 2.9 pct in June ..

41 minutes ago

500 schemes worth Rs 86980.253 million being launc ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.