Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 01:20 AM

Italian fashion: D&G channel the Amalfi coast

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Sicilian designers Dolce & Gabbana took invited guests for a visual stroll along the Amalfi coast Wednesday in a rare live show during men's fashion week in Milan, with everyone wearing masks except the models.

A press statement said the Spring-Summer 2021 D&G collection drew inspiration from the Parco dei Principi de Sorrente hotel, which is on the coast south of Naples.

It was one of only two shows scheduled to be presented to fashionistas in the flesh, with the others created as digital events owing to the coronavirus epidemic.

The collection was presented at the Humanitas hospital near Milan, which D&G supports financially and which is on the front line of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Only the models were without masks, but Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana both wore them as they acknowledged applause at the end of the show.

As for the clothes, there were juxtapositions of materials, with blue, white and black the dominant colours.

Stripes and geometric shapes were used widely to form both modern and neo-classical shapes that created what the fashion house termed "couture architecture".

It marked a return by the duo to the National Chamber of Italian Fashion and its official fashion Calendar, for the first time since 1998.

Chamber president Carlo Capasa called the show "a great return that reinforces our sector.

"Today more than ever, unity is important to protect our unique industry," he added.

Another designer, Etro, was also putting in a show to a public expected to respect standard coronavirus protective measures.

A total of around 40 designers are to take part in the fashion week, including, Tod's, Dsquared2, Gucci, Ermenegildo Zegna and Missoni.

