Italian FM in Algeria for energy talks

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Italy's foreign minister visited Algeria Monday for talks on increasing gas supplies from the North African country to compensate for a possible drop in Russian supplies over the Ukraine conflict.

Luigi Di Maio tweeted that he would meet with his Algerian counterpart and top officials to "discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation, in particular to address European energy security needs, in the light of the conflict in Ukraine".

Russia last week invaded its pro-Western neighbour, prompting international outrage and causing the United States and its allies to impose sanctions on Moscow.

Algerian state energy giant Sonatrach said on Sunday it was ready to increase gas supplies to Europe, notably via the Transmed pipeline linking Algeria to Italy.