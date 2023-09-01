Italian FM to visit China

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) --:At the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, Antonio Tajani, Vice-President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, will pay an official visit to China from September 3 to 5.

During the visit, the two foreign ministers will attend the 11th Joint Meeting of the China-Italy Government Committee, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Friday.