Italian Giampaolo Appointed Torino Coach

Fri 07th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

Italian Giampaolo appointed Torino coach

Milan, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Former AC Milan coach Marco Giampaolo has signed a two-year contract with Torino, the Italian top-flight club announced on Friday.

Giampaolo, 53, was sacked after just seven games at AC Milan last season.

He takes over from Moreno Longo at the Turin side who finished last season in 16th position.

A former midfielder, Giampaolo has over the past two decades coached clubs including Cagliari, Brescia, Empoli and Sampdoria and most recently AC Milan.

He lost his job at AC Milan last October after a run of four defeats in seven games left the club three points above the relegation zone.

Former Italian footballing giants Torino won the last of their seven league titles in 1976.

