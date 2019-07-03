UrduPoint.com
Italian Judge Says Sea-Watch Skipper Free To Go

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 01:20 AM

Rome, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :An Italian judge said Tuesday that Sea-Watch 3 captain Carola Rackete was free to go, three days after her arrest for docking with 40 migrants aboard her rescue ship in defiance of an Italian ban.

German Rackete was arrested after hitting a police speed boat while entering the port of the southern island of Lampedusa in her vessel, banned from docking by Italian authorities.

The judge said an Italian security decree was "not applicable in the case of rescues" in the ruling.

