Italian lawmakers approve pandemic recovery plan

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Italy's parliament overwhelmingly approved the government's huge European Union-funded pandemic recovery plan Tuesday, just days before the deadline to submit it to Brussels.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi unveiled the 222.1-billion-euro ($268.3-billion) programme on Monday, saying it would address both the damage wrought by Covid-19 and Italy's long-standing structural issues.

Lawmakers in the Chamber of Deputies voted by 442 to 19 to support the plan, with 51 abstentions.

The upper house Senate followed suit in the evening, with 224 members voting for the plan and 16 against, with 21 abstaining.

Some opposition lawmakers complained about the lack of time to study the details in the programme's more than 300 pages, which Draghi said would decide Italy's destiny and its credibility on the world stage.

"We will be responsible for the success or failure" of this decision, he told the Senate.

"A failure would be serious for us and for the future of Europe. There will not be another opportunity for a common fiscal policy," he said, adding that such a policy was "in our interest as one of the most fragile countries in the EU".

Draghi, parachuted in to lead a national unity government in February, emphasised the importance of meeting the EU's deadline to submit the plan.

"We felt it was very important to approve the plan by April 30, because this allows us to have access to European funds as soon as possible," he said.

Italy was the first European country to be hit by the pandemic and has suffered badly, with the economy shrinking by 8.9 percent last year and more than 119,000 deaths reported so far.

It is the main beneficiary of the EU's 750-billion-euro post-virus recovery plan, and expects to receive 191.5 billion Euros in grants and loans between 2021 and 2026.

The government is adding another 30.6 billion euros over the same period, bringing the value of the package to 222.1 billion euros.

Priorities include infrastructure; green energy, including hydrogen power projects; investment in internet services and the digitalisation of public administration.

There will be money to help women and young people, and support for the historically under-performing south of Italy, alongside reform of taxation, public administration and the justice system.

Draghi also earmarked a further 26 billion euros for specific works by 2032, including high-speed rail, with a total boost to the economy of 248 billion euros.