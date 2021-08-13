Italian league to show matches on Arabic channel

Rome, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The clubs in Italy's Serie A football league agreed Friday to launch their own Arabic-language channel on YouTube to show matches in the middle East and North Africa.

The 20-member league "has decided to proceed with the creation of an Arabic-language channel on the YouTube platform", it said in a statement.

It will show five matches for each match day, complete with their own commentary.

The League agreed earlier this year for the bulk of its matches to be streamed by the DAZN platform.