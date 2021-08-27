UrduPoint.com

Italian Minister Quits Over Mussolini Park Plan

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :A junior minister in Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government has resigned after a backlash over his proposal to name a public park after the brother of dictator Benito Mussolini.

Claudio Durigon initially had the support of his far-right League party and its leader Matteo Salvini, which is part of Draghi's government of national unity.

But this fell away during weeks of criticism -- including from members of the League battling to present the party as a moderate force -- and Durigon quit as a junior minister in the economy and finance ministry late Thursday.

"I am not, and I have never been, a fascist," he insisted, but admitted he had "made mistakes" with his plan to rename the park in Latina, a town in his constituency south of Rome, after Arnaldo Mussolini.

The park had for decades been named after Mussolini, a journalist, agriculture expert and confidante of his brother, the fascist ruler of Italy between 1922 and 1943.

