Italian Open ATP and WTA tennis results

Rome, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :results from the third day of the ATP and WTA claycourt tournament in Rome on Wednesday (x denotes seed): Men 2nd rd Matteo Berrettini (ITA x4) bt Federico Coria (ARG) 7-5, 6-1 Marin Cilic (CRO) bt David Goffin (BEL x6) 6-2, 6-2 Women 2nd rd Danka Kovinic (MNE) bt Belinda Bencic (SUI x6) 6-3, 6-1 Elise Mertens (BEL x11) bt Magda Linette (POL) 6-2, 6-4 afp