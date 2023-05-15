UrduPoint.com

Italian Open Results

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Italian Open results

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :results on Monday from the ATP/WTA Italian Open in Rome (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 3rd rd Yannick Hanfmann (GER) bt Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 Borna Coric (CRO x15) bt Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 7-6 (7/3), 6-1 Women 4th rdZheng Qinwen (CHN x22) bt Wang Xiyu (CHN) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1Anhelina Kalinina (UKR x30) bt Madison Keys (USA x19) 2-6, 6-2, 6-4

Related Topics

USA Russia Rome Ita Madison Belarus Women From

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces Chief of Staff receives phone cal ..

UAE Armed Forces Chief of Staff receives phone call from his French counterpart

3 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Iranian Minister of Roa ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development

4 minutes ago
 NA approves resolution to form committee against C ..

NA approves resolution to form committee against CJP

44 minutes ago
 Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows facilitates entry o ..

Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows facilitates entry of over 3,500 dhows in 2023

1 hour ago
 LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan’s wife ..

LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in Al-Qadir Trust ..

1 hour ago
 Week-long anti-polio campaign begins in Punjab, Si ..

Week-long anti-polio campaign begins in Punjab, Sindh & Balochistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.