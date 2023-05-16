- Home
Italian Open Results
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2023 | 05:30 PM
Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :results on Tuesday from the ATP/WTA Italian Open in Rome (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men4th rdNovak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR x13) 6-3, 6-4
