UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Paralympian Zanardi Undergoes Third Operation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 08:30 AM

Italian Paralympian Zanardi undergoes third operation

Rome, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi underwent a third neurosurgical operation on Monday with doctors saying he remained in grave condition after a serious accident in early June.

Zanardi is a former Formula One driver who had both his legs amputated after a motor racing accident two decades ago, and suffered serious head injuries when he lost control of his handbike during a race on a Tuscan road crashing into an oncoming truck in June.

Doctors at the Sianna hospital where Zanardi was treated say the operation went well i terms of facial reconstruction, but there remain grave concerns about his neurological condition.

The 53-year-old suffered head injuries with multiple facial factures in the crash on June 19 that has gripped Italy.

Zanardi has become one of the great figures in disabled sports following the 2001 motor racing accident on the Lausitzring track in Germany.

He raced for Jordan, Minardi and Lotus in F1 in the early 1990s before switching to the CART championship in the United States where he was series champion in 1997 and 1998.

He returned to F1 with Williams in 1999 before heading back to CART.

Zanardi brought back two gold medals from the 2012 London Paralympic Games and four years later won two more in Rio de Janeiro.

He won the Rome marathon in 2010 and the New York race the following year.

Related Topics

Accident Sports Driver Road Germany Rio De Janeiro London Marathon Rome New York Italy United States June Gold From Race

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay FM discuss bilateral ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Croatian counterpart discuss b ..

6 hours ago

UAE is keen to support and promote the Arab-Chines ..

7 hours ago

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

9 hours ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

10 hours ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.