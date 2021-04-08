UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian PM Calls Turkey's Erdogan A Dictator

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

Italian PM calls Turkey's Erdogan a dictator

Rome, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday described Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan as a dictator, in remarks that risk further souring EU-Turkey ties.

Asked about controversial seating arrangements during European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen's meeting Tuesday with Erdogan, Draghi said: "I am very sorry for the humiliation that the president of the commission had to suffer with these, let's call them for what they are, dictators...."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan Dictator

Recent Stories

Lithuania Reports 8 Deaths Among Elderly After COV ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey and EU blame each other in 'sofagate' scand ..

3 minutes ago

Secretary Irrigation takes action against corrupt ..

3 minutes ago

Annual US Intelligence Report Posits 5 Scenarios f ..

3 minutes ago

London hits pre-Covid peak, S&P strikes record hig ..

3 minutes ago

Police retrieve 40-kanal commercial land from Mans ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.