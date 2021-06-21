UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian PM Draghi Opposed To Euro 2020 Finals In Variant-hit England

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 10:50 PM

Italian PM Draghi opposed to Euro 2020 finals in variant-hit England

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Monday he believed the Euro 2020 final should not be held in Wembley given the renewed surge in coronavirus cases in England.

"I support ensuring that the final does not take place in a country where the risk of infection is of course very high," he told reporters at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

Related Topics

Prime Minister German Berlin Euro Angela Merkel 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 1st Eliminator Match Peshawar Zalmi Vs ..

25 minutes ago

SCCI, Kazakhstan discuss promising investment oppo ..

50 minutes ago

Tawazun and Saab share a rich history of success

51 minutes ago

Govt striving for Federal Capital's vertical expan ..

8 minutes ago

All vaccination centers reopened after receiving 2 ..

8 minutes ago

Girl dies of burn injuries, nine others victims of ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.