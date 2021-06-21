Italian PM Draghi opposed to Euro 2020 finals in variant-hit England

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Monday he believed the Euro 2020 final should not be held in Wembley given the renewed surge in coronavirus cases in England.

"I support ensuring that the final does not take place in a country where the risk of infection is of course very high," he told reporters at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.