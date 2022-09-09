Rome, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi offered his condolences Thursday on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, saying the "beloved" monarch represented the UK and the Commonwealth with "balance and wisdom".

"She guaranteed stability in moments of crisis and kept alive the value of tradition in a society in constant and profound evolution," he said.

"Her spirit of service, her dedication... the deep dignity with which she held office for such a long time have been a constant source of admiration for generations." Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, who the late queen complained was too loud during a photocall of G20 leaders in London in 2009, also sent his condolences.

The 85-year-old billionaire media mogul said Queen Elizabeth II had been a reference figure not just for her subjects, but "for the whole world".

"Ever since, while still a girl, she stayed with the royal family in London, alongside her people, defying Hitler's bombs, and engaged in the war effort against Nazism, Elizabeth's name has been a great symbol of democracy and freedom," Berlusconi said.

He too praised her "great dignity" throughout her reign, "always playing an active and important role while strictly respecting the political neutrality of the monarchy".