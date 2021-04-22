Italian police arrest 2016 Nice attack suspect: reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Italian police have arrested a suspected accomplice of the man who killed 86 people in a 2016 truck attack in the southern French city of Nice, media reported Wednesday.

The man, identified only as Endri E, is a 28-year-old Albanian suspected of having supplied weapons to Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, the Tunisian who carried out the attack on July 14 -- France's Bastille Day national holiday.

Police arrested him at Sparanise, near the southern city of Naples, acting on a European arrest warrant issued by France, the AGI and ANSA news agencies reported.

The arrest comes after the Paris appeal court in March ordered eight people to stand trial for their alleged role in the 2016 attack.

Bouhlel himself was shot dead at the wheel of the lorry he had used to kill people as they celebrated the holiday on Nice's waterfront. More than 400 people were injured in the attack.