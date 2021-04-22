UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Police Arrest 2016 Nice Attack Suspect: Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 08:30 AM

Italian police arrest 2016 Nice attack suspect: reports

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Italian police have arrested a suspected accomplice of the man who killed 86 people in a 2016 truck attack in the southern French city of Nice, media reported Wednesday.

The man, identified only as Endri E, is a 28-year-old Albanian suspected of having supplied weapons to Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, the Tunisian who carried out the attack on July 14 -- France's Bastille Day national holiday.

Police arrested him at Sparanise, near the southern city of Naples, acting on a European arrest warrant issued by France, the AGI and ANSA news agencies reported.

The arrest comes after the Paris appeal court in March ordered eight people to stand trial for their alleged role in the 2016 attack.

Bouhlel himself was shot dead at the wheel of the lorry he had used to kill people as they celebrated the holiday on Nice's waterfront. More than 400 people were injured in the attack.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Police France Nice Paris Naples Man Albanian March July 2016 Media Court

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed attends 1st virtual MoI Ramadan cou ..

5 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme enters 27th ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Health obtains GC-Mark Certification i ..

7 hours ago

Etihad Airways continues industry leading research ..

8 hours ago

FAB initiates share transfer process for acquiring ..

8 hours ago

Executive Council of Dubai approves formation of E ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.