Italian police track down hot-footed statue toe snapper

Rome, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Police hunting for a mystery vandal who broke the toes off an Italian statue have identified an Austrian tourist who fled after lying on it to snap that perfect photograph.

Three toes were damaged on the right foot of a plaster statue of a reclining Pauline Bonaparte, by Italian neoclassical sculptor Antonio Canova, at the Gypsotheca Museum in Possagno, northern Italy, police said in a statement sent to AFP Wednesday.

The plaster cast was the original for a final marble version -- which portrays the sister of French Emperor Napoleon as Venus -- now housed in Rome's Galleria Borghese.