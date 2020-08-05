UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Police Track Down Hot-footed Statue Toe Snapper

Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

Italian police track down hot-footed statue toe snapper

Rome, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Police hunting for a mystery vandal who broke the toes off an Italian statue have identified an Austrian tourist who fled after lying on it to snap that perfect photograph.

Three toes were damaged on the right foot of a plaster statue of a reclining Pauline Bonaparte, by Italian neoclassical sculptor Antonio Canova, at the Gypsotheca Museum in Possagno, northern Italy, police said in a statement sent to AFP Wednesday.

The plaster cast was the original for a final marble version -- which portrays the sister of French Emperor Napoleon as Venus -- now housed in Rome's Galleria Borghese.

Related Topics

Police Rome Italy

Recent Stories

MoHAP exempts volunteers of the COVID-19 inactivat ..

29 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 43,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews KHDA&#039;s preparatio ..

2 hours ago

Over 25 countries to participate in ‘Virtual Tol ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak applauds graduates at ..

2 hours ago

Samsung Unveils Five New Power Devices in the Gala ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.