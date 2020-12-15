Italian population shrinks, gets older: official data

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Italy's population is declining and becoming steadily older, according to new figures Tuesday from the national statistics agency.

At the end of 2019, Italy had 59,641,488 residents -- some 175,000 fewer than the previous year, or a reduction of 0.3 percent, Istat said.

This represents just 207,000 more than in 2011, the year of the last census -- and is the result only of immigration, it said.