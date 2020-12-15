UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Population Shrinks, Gets Older: Official Data

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Italian population shrinks, gets older: official data

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Italy's population is declining and becoming steadily older, according to new figures Tuesday from the national statistics agency.

At the end of 2019, Italy had 59,641,488 residents -- some 175,000 fewer than the previous year, or a reduction of 0.3 percent, Istat said.

This represents just 207,000 more than in 2011, the year of the last census -- and is the result only of immigration, it said.

Related Topics

Italy 2019 From

Recent Stories

Mubadala to invest in Asper’s AED 2.1 billion Do ..

26 minutes ago

ADNOC to boost in-country value to support post-Co ..

41 minutes ago

Realme launches 64MP Ultra-Nightscape camera phone ..

55 minutes ago

Govt decides to hold Senate elections in Feb inste ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Rasheed asks opposition to come to parliame ..

1 hour ago

Technology Innovation Institute, Virgin Hyperloop ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.