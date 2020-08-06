UrduPoint.com
Italian Resort Evacuated Over Risk Of Falling Mont Blanc Ice

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

Courmayeur, Italy, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :An alpine resort in Italy was on high alert on Thursday and dozens of people were evacuated over fears a huge chunk of a mountain glacier could break away because of sudden high temperatures.

The hovering block of ice from the Planpincieux glacier within the Mont Blanc massif is estimated at about 500,000 cubic metres, said Valerio Segor, director of the natural risk management service for the Aosta Valley region.

That is the equivalent size of Milan's cathedral, or "a soccer field with 80 metres of ice on it," he said at a press conference in the northwestern Italian town of Courmayeur, near the French border.

"Any fall would be capable of considerable damage and also travel a long way," he said, equivalent to an avalanche.

Experts say a recent rise in temperature means that the massive chunk of ice could break off and slide down the mountain, threatening homes to the east of the picturesque town and ski resort.

The evacuation of 75 people, including 15 residents, began on Thursday after an alert from the mayor the night before. Roads leading to the Val Ferret valley below, a favourite spot for hikers, were closed.

"The evacuation was urgent and imperative," mayor Stefano Miserocchi told reporters. "The situation foresees a high alert in the next 72 hours."

