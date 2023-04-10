Italian rice producer to attend consumer expo in China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Piero Rondolino, founder of Italy's high-end rice producer Acquerello, is looking forward to participating in the upcoming China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE). He hopes that his products will bring the peoples of China and Italy closer together as both boast outstanding food traditions.

The third edition of CICPE will take place between April 10 and April 15 in Haikou, the capital of the southern province of Hainan. Acquerello will join the exhibition along with 146 other Italian brands as Italy is the guest of honor this year.

Rondolino said he expects his products to be welcomed by consumers in China, who know everything there is to know about this staple food.

This year, the exhibition area of the expo will total 120,000 square meters and will include an 80,000 square meter international section. According to China's Ministry of Commerce, over 3,100 brands from 65 countries and regions will attend the event.

"China is a great nation that has both a very important culture and a significant global economic role while respecting diversity," Rondolino said. He said he expects the expo to be a stage where each country and company can showcase its own culture and beauty.

Acquerello was founded in 1991 in Piemonte, a region in northern Italy. It is the first Italian producer of re-integrated aged rice, which is believed to have both gastronomic and nutritional value. Its products are characterized by aluminum tin can packaging and sell for around 11 Euros (12 U.S. Dollars) per kilogram online.

Rondolino has witnessed the opening of China and the evolution it has brought. "I hope our products can do well in China, which is such a large country with varied cuisine. I must go and see if there are dishes suitable for our rice," he said.