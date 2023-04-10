Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Italian Rice Producer To Attend Consumer Expo In China

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Italian rice producer to attend consumer expo in China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Piero Rondolino, founder of Italy's high-end rice producer Acquerello, is looking forward to participating in the upcoming China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE). He hopes that his products will bring the peoples of China and Italy closer together as both boast outstanding food traditions.

The third edition of CICPE will take place between April 10 and April 15 in Haikou, the capital of the southern province of Hainan. Acquerello will join the exhibition along with 146 other Italian brands as Italy is the guest of honor this year.

Rondolino said he expects his products to be welcomed by consumers in China, who know everything there is to know about this staple food.

This year, the exhibition area of the expo will total 120,000 square meters and will include an 80,000 square meter international section. According to China's Ministry of Commerce, over 3,100 brands from 65 countries and regions will attend the event.

"China is a great nation that has both a very important culture and a significant global economic role while respecting diversity," Rondolino said. He said he expects the expo to be a stage where each country and company can showcase its own culture and beauty.

Acquerello was founded in 1991 in Piemonte, a region in northern Italy. It is the first Italian producer of re-integrated aged rice, which is believed to have both gastronomic and nutritional value. Its products are characterized by aluminum tin can packaging and sell for around 11 Euros (12 U.S. Dollars) per kilogram online.

Rondolino has witnessed the opening of China and the evolution it has brought. "I hope our products can do well in China, which is such a large country with varied cuisine. I must go and see if there are dishes suitable for our rice," he said.

Related Topics

China Company Haikou Italy April Commerce Event From

Recent Stories

Zayed Humanitarian Day is celebration of authenti ..

Zayed Humanitarian Day is celebration of authentic values: Sultan bin Tahnoon

41 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation ..

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation Institute to enhance services

55 minutes ago
 Govt to table provision of funds to ECP in joint s ..

Govt to table provision of funds to ECP in joint session today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th April 2023

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.