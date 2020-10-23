UrduPoint.com
Italian Rider Spreafico Fails Doping Control On Giro D'Italia

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 08:40 AM

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Italian rider Matteo Spreafico has returned two positive samples during doping controls at the Giro d'Italia, cycling governing body the UCI announced on Thursday.

"Spreafico has been notified of two Adverse Analytical Findings (AAFs) for Enobosarm (ostarine) in two samples collected during the Giro d'Italia on 15 and 16 October 2020," the UCI said in a statement.

"The rider has the right to request and attend the analyses of the B samples.

"In accordance with the UCI Anti-Doping Rules, the rider has been provisionally suspended until the adjudication of the affair."Enobosarm is a non-steroidal agent which produces effects similar to anabolic steroids.

The 27-year-old Vini Zabù-Brado-KTM rider was 127th in the overall standings, more than five hours behind Dutch race leader Wilco Kelderman.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

