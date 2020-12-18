UrduPoint.com
Italian Serial Killer Bilancia Dies Of Covid: Reports

Fri 18th December 2020

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :One of Italy's most notorious killers, Donato Bilancia, who admitted to murdering 17 people, has died from coronavirus in prison, news agencies said Thursday.

Bilancia had been serving 13 life sentences for a bloody rampage between October 1997 and April 1998 mostly in Liguria, in northern Italy.

His victims included four prostitutes, night-watchmen, a gas station attendant and a number of women murdered apparently at random in train toilets.

Bilancia was at a loss to explain his crimes to psychiatrists, but said he had a splitting headache before each of his murderous acts.

He was found guilty of 13 counts of murder by a Genoa court in April 2000.

He was initially held in a prison in the city before being transferred to Padua, where he died.

