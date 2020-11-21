Italian Super Cup comes home from Saudi adventure

(@FahadShabbir)

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :The Italian Super Cup between Juventus and Napoli will be played on home soil at Reggio Emilia in January after the last two editions took place in Saudi Arabia, the country's football federation announced.

The game, at the home of top-flight club Sassuolo and pitting the Serie A champions against the Italian Cup winners, will be staged on January 20.

It will be the first clash between the two clubs this season after a scheduled league game in October was called off following Napoli's decision not to travel to Turin following a coronavirus outbreak.

Juventus were awarded a 3-0 win while Napoli were deducted a point for their no-show.

The decision to stage the last two Super Cup games in Saudi Arabia proved controversial due to the kingdom's record on human rights issues.