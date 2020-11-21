UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Super Cup Comes Home From Saudi Adventure

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 02:00 AM

Italian Super Cup comes home from Saudi adventure

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :The Italian Super Cup between Juventus and Napoli will be played on home soil at Reggio Emilia in January after the last two editions took place in Saudi Arabia, the country's football federation announced.

The game, at the home of top-flight club Sassuolo and pitting the Serie A champions against the Italian Cup winners, will be staged on January 20.

It will be the first clash between the two clubs this season after a scheduled league game in October was called off following Napoli's decision not to travel to Turin following a coronavirus outbreak.

Juventus were awarded a 3-0 win while Napoli were deducted a point for their no-show.

The decision to stage the last two Super Cup games in Saudi Arabia proved controversial due to the kingdom's record on human rights issues.

Related Topics

Football Turin Saudi Arabia January October Juventus Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Stocks hold steady as virus surges

2 hours ago

Alternative to Trilateral Agreement on Karabakh is ..

2 hours ago

Trump Must Work With Biden to Ensure Smooth Transi ..

1 hour ago

Belarusian Opposition Council Denies Overhaul Rumo ..

1 hour ago

PR, PSM, PIA being restructured to curb financial ..

2 hours ago

UN Chief Says 2021 May Become Year of Quantum Leap ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.