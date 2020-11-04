UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Agrees Curfew As Europe Tries To Stem Virus Surge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Italy agrees curfew as Europe tries to stem virus surge

Rome, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Italian officials agreed on Wednesday to impose a night-time curfew, joining a slew of European nations in ramping up restrictions in the face of a dramatic surge in coronavirus cases.

But the measure, which restricts Italians to their homes between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am, fell short of the kind of rules in force in countries including France, Belgium and Germany.

Governments in Europe are struggling to get a hold of a pandemic that has now infected more than 11 million on the continent.

Wednesday saw Russia announce a daily record for cases and deaths, upping pressure on the government only days after President Vladimir Putin said there were no plans for a lockdown.

The United States remains the worst-affected country with more than nine million cases and 230,000 deaths.

President Donald Trump, who has suffered from the virus, faced off with Joe Biden in a long-awaited election on Tuesday, with tens of millions of mask-wearing Americans streaming to the polls.

The virus has transformed the election, with many millions avoiding the queues and the risk of infection by returning postal votes before election day.

Trump's handling of the virus has also been under the microscope.

With results from crucial battleground states not yet returned, the election was on a knife-edge on Wednesday with neither candidate taking a decisive lead.

ars and restaurants early.

However, the curfew mixed with other restrictions such as the closure of shopping centres on weekends appeared to have struck the right compromise for regional leaders.

"We will continue to work to ensure that these provisions are observed by all Milanese," wrote Milan mayor Giuseppe Sala on Facebook, whose northern city is one of Italy's major hotspots.

Related Topics

Election Russia Europe Facebook France Trump Germany Milan Vladimir Putin Lead Italy Belgium United States All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s Supreme Audit Institution chairs GCC &# ..

3 minutes ago

Babar Azam is likely to replace Azhar Ali as Test ..

25 minutes ago

Power tariff relief to industrial sector lauded: M ..

32 minutes ago

Maharashtra govt allows reopening of cinema halls, ..

48 minutes ago

Pakistan’s rupee goes up by Rs 0. 16 against USD

1 hour ago

Razak Dawood urges industrialists to benefit of re ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.