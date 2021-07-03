UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Aiming To Honour Injured Spinazzola With Euro 2020 Glory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 03:00 PM

Italy aiming to honour injured Spinazzola with Euro 2020 glory

Munich, Germany, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Lorenzo Insigne says Italy are gunning for Euro 2020 glory in honour of left-back Leonardo Spinazzola, who is out of a tournament he has lit up after injuring his Achilles tendon in the Azzurri's thrilling quarter-final win over Belgium.

Spinazzola, 28, was stretchered off after 79 minutes and is expected to be sidelined for several months.

"It's a great loss for us. We are now trying to go very far -- for him. He was so important for this team," said Insigne, who scored the stunning second goal in Friday's 2-1 win in Munich.

"We'll try to do everything we can to make it to the final for him," he added ahead of Tuesday's semi-final against Spain at Wembley.

A video of the Italian team wildly cheering Spinazzola on the plane ride out of Munich went viral on social media.

"We're very sorry for 'Spina', he didn't deserve that," said Italy coach Roberto Mancini.

"He has played brilliantly, one of the best players at the Euro. It's such a shame, we wish him all the best." Italy deserved the win in Bavaria as Nicolo Barella gave them the lead in the 31st minute before Insigne added the crucial second with a superb curling strike from outside the area.

Belgium grabbed a lifeline when Romelu Lukaku converted a penalty just before half-time, but the Red Devils could not break the disciplined Italian defence after the break.

Azzurri fans are now dreaming of seeing four-time World Cup winners Italy claim the European Championship for the first time since 1968, with Spain standing in their way in the last four.

"Now we continue to dream, but with our feet on the ground," said defender Leonardo Bonucci.

"We started the European Championship with a dream in the drawer, let's leave it there.

"We have a match against Spain, a national team that didn't look like going all the way, but got back up.

"It will be a great match." Confidence is high in the camp with Italy extending their national-record unbeaten run to 32 games.

While Insigne was man-of-the-match, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma twice denied Lukaku with superb saves at the Allianz Arena.

"This is my first important competition and the goal is to go as far as possible in this shirt," said the 22-year-old Donnarumma.

"Let's hope we can make everyone's dream come true. We are an extraordinary group who are not giving up." Donnarumma's performance even impressed Belgium goalkeeping icon Jean-Marie Pfaff.

"Italy also had an outstanding goalkeeper -- Donnarumma made sure of the win with two or three saves," the 67-year-old Pfaff told AFP subsidiary SID.

"Italy deserved it, they showed from the start that they wanted to win and took the initiative."

Related Topics

World Social Media Munich Lead Spain Italy Belgium Euro Turkish Lira 2020 All From Best Coach

Recent Stories

Mariam Almheiri Inaugurates German-Emirati Institu ..

49 minutes ago

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15-ye ..

1 hour ago

LHC CJ orders Punjab govt to conduct free burial i ..

1 hour ago

Asif Ali Zardariâ€™s health gradually improves

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid names new chairmen of Al Nasr ..

2 hours ago

FO expresses sorrow over death of seven Canadian-P ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.