UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy, Albania Police Disrupt Drug Smuggling Network

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

Italy, Albania police disrupt drug smuggling network

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Italian police said on Tuesday they had disrupted a major international drug trafficking ring between Albania and Italy, seizing 3.5 tonnes of marijuana, cocaine and hashish.

Investigations carried out between March 2017 and January 2019 uncovered a network of Italian and Albanian operators who smuggled drugs from Albania to Italy by land or by boat across the Adriatic to arrive in the southern Italian region of Puglia.

Thirty-seven individuals, both Albanian and Italian, were arrested in Tuesday's sting, police said in a statement.

Working in conjunction with Albanian colleagues and Italy's anti-Mafia body, police said the drugs seized were valued at more than 40 million Euros ($45 million), representing about seven million individual doses.

"It was a big operation, very important, in which we seized tons of marijuana, cocaine and hashish, an operation made possible thanks to the close collaboration we have with Albania," the head of Italy's anti-Mafia body, Federico Cafiero, told a press conference.

Among those held were two smugglers from Albania found to be carrying more than a ton of marijuana. Police also identified a warehouse where 700 kilos (1,540 Pounds) of marijuana was stored, along with Kalashnikov bullets.

In Albania, four million euros worth of property were seized, including 15 apartment buildings, a coffee factory, a beverages distribution company and a restaurant.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Company Albania Italy Albanian January March 2017 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more ..

45 minutes ago

UAE reaffirms support for Syrian people at Brussel ..

1 hour ago

FNC expresses gratitude, appreciation for support ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus: EU to allow in visitors from 14 &#039 ..

2 hours ago

DEWA organises virtual webinar on future skills

3 hours ago

Saeed Ghani condoles death of Shafqat Mahmood's mo ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.