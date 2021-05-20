UrduPoint.com
Italy Allows NGO Ship With 415 Migrants To Land In Sicily

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 06:30 PM

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :A humanitarian ship on Thursday readied to disembark 415 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean after being given permission to land by the authorities in Rome, the NGO Sea-Eye said.

The Sea-Eye 4, one of the ships operated by the German non-profit, was off the coast of Palermo in northwestern Sicily late Wednesday when it learned it would be allowed to dock in the island's southern port of Pozzallo, its spokesman Gorden Isler tweeted.

The ship had earlier been denied entry into a port in Malta.

It was the first mission for the ship, which left the port of Rostock, Germany in April to sail towards the Mediterranean.

