UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Backs EU Ban On Arms Sales To Turkey

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 01:10 AM

Italy backs EU ban on arms sales to Turkey

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Sunday he would press for an EU ban on arms sales to Turkey, as Ankara pressed its attack on Kurdish forces in northern Syria.

Conte was speaking ahead of a meeting in Luxembourg Monday of the European Union's foreign affairs committee on the issue -- and a day after both France and Germany joined a list of countries halting arms supplies to Turkey.

A government statement said that Rome had been working since Saturday for a moratorium on arms exports to Turkey "as soon as possible".

"Italy will promote this initiative in all multilateral forums and will work to combat Turkish military action in the northeast of Syria with every instrument permitted by international law," said the statement from Conte's office.

"The Italian government is convinced that we must act with the utmost determination to avoid further suffering of the Syrian people, especially Kurds, and to counteract destabilising actions in the region," the statement added.

Italy is one of Turkey's main arms suppliers.

Several European countries, including Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Norway, have already announced a halt in arms supplies to Turkey.

Earlier Sunday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that threats of sanctions and arms embargoes by Western powers would not stop the military offensive against Kurdish militants in Syria.

The Turkish offensive began on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump ordered American troops to pull back from the border.

Trump has faced a storm of criticism for abandoning a loyal ally in the US-led campaign against the Islamic State group.

Related Topics

Attack Storm Militants Prime Minister Syria Exports Turkey France Norway European Union Trump Germany Rome Luxembourg Ankara Italy Finland Netherlands Tayyip Erdogan Border Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy, US delegation discuss ways of ..

3 hours ago

UAE is one of Russia&#039;s very close and promisi ..

3 hours ago

DAFZA contributes 12% to Dubai’s foreign trade i ..

4 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of Montenegro P ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Judicial Institute signs MoU with UN Crime I ..

4 hours ago

UAE’s experience in creating smart, sustainable ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.