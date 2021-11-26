Italy bans visitors from southern Africa over new Covid variant

(@FahadShabbir)

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Italy said Friday it was banning entry to those who have been in South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia or Swaziland in the past fortnight due to fears over a new coronavirus variant.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza said scientists were studying the new B.1.1.529 variant, "and in the meantime, we will follow the path of maximum caution".